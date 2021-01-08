Zacks: Analysts Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Viasat posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $554.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Viasat by 18.6% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,455,000 after buying an additional 608,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,268,000 after purchasing an additional 109,494 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,789,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Viasat by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,451,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.27. 12,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,796. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,692.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

