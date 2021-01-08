Zacks: Analysts Expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.92. John Bean Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $419.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.98 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

NYSE JBT traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $124.65. The stock had a trading volume of 191,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,556. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $129.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,369.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $341,326.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,324. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth $531,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth $645,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.