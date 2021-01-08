Zacks: Analysts Expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Isoray’s earnings. Isoray also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Isoray.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on ISR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Dawson James lowered shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.19.

In other news, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt purchased 67,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $34,999.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,999.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 251,456 shares of company stock valued at $121,237.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Isoray in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Isoray in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Isoray in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Isoray in the second quarter worth about $158,000.

NYSEAMERICAN ISR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 536,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,641,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. Isoray has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

