Zacks: Analysts Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $11.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $11.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.11. 1,799,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,123. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

