Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.

TECK stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 284,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,745,000 after purchasing an additional 816,155 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,582,000 after purchasing an additional 886,529 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,219,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 242,240 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,370,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 86,590 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,051,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after purchasing an additional 536,458 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

