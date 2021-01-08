Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Pure Storage reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.74. 315,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,388. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,387,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,145,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,024,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 130.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,882,000 after buying an additional 14,480,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,993,000 after buying an additional 383,168 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,204,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,560,000 after buying an additional 565,380 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 73.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,728,000 after buying an additional 4,635,958 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 60.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after buying an additional 3,365,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

