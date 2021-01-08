Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report sales of $122.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.70 million. Lindsay reported sales of $113.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $474.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.50 million to $475.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $502.40 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $505.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNN. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

LNN traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.09. 870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.40. Lindsay has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $139.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lindsay by 497.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lindsay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

