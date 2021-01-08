Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.19 Million

Brokerages expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post $69.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.60 million to $70.10 million. Inogen reported sales of $78.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $303.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.12 million to $304.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $327.86 million, with estimates ranging from $319.50 million to $333.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,747. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $67.01.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.