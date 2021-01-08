Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Announce -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Homology Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In related news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $6,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,400 over the last three months. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,233,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,927,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 28.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 324,564 shares in the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $8,248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 669.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 344,296 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $12.57 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $568.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.