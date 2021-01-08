yOUcash (YOUC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,556.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. yOUcash has a market cap of $14.94 million and $14,556.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00039247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.34 or 0.00284252 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00029279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,035.10 or 0.02691062 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012533 BTC.

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io

Buying and Selling yOUcash

yOUcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

