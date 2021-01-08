YETI (NYSE:YETI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

YETI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NYSE YETI traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,590. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $563,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,488,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,938 shares of company stock worth $16,805,577. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 51.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in YETI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,886 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,998,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,989,000 after acquiring an additional 772,945 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after purchasing an additional 769,660 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

