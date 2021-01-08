yearn.finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.75 Billion (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $29,583.23 or 0.76910893 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $886.57 million and $1.75 billion worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00108169 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00441467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00244970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00051323 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,969 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn . The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars.

