Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded to Buy by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yara International ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

YARIY stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

