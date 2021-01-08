Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) shares rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $31.02. Approximately 47,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 117,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter.

