XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 9.1%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $44.99. Approximately 19,477,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 26,359,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

