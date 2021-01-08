XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

XP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get XP alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of XP in the 3rd quarter worth $1,961,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP during the third quarter worth $616,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of XP by 257.1% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XP by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of XP by 110.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XP stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 75,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,423. XP has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion and a PE ratio of 78.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XP will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.