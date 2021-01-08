Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on XENE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

XENE stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $534.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

