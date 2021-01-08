Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Shares of Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.16. Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 10,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

In other Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) news, Director Marsha Panar sold 186,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$32,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 465,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$81,387.43. Insiders have sold a total of 226,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,350 in the last quarter.

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

