Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Trading Up 5.2%

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.31 and last traded at $45.59. Approximately 872,585 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 744,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WYND shares. BidaskClub cut Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -401.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,720,000 after acquiring an additional 404,785 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,723,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,285,000 after acquiring an additional 243,693 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,733,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,969,000 after acquiring an additional 323,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,793,000 after acquiring an additional 374,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

