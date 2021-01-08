Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.76% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WYND. BidaskClub cut Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.51.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

WYND opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -401.47 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,720,000 after purchasing an additional 404,785 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 5.4% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,723,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,285,000 after purchasing an additional 243,693 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,733,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,969,000 after purchasing an additional 323,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,793,000 after purchasing an additional 374,594 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.