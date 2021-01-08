Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,679,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,563 shares during the period. Wyndham Destinations comprises 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.96% of Wyndham Destinations worth $75,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 11.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 16.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on WYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.51.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

WYND stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 9,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,368. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

