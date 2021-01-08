World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE INT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 401,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $42.87.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $841,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,515 shares of company stock valued at $995,700 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 371.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 64,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,955,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

