Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Shares of Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) (CVE:WLF) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.35. Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 12,530 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Wolfden Resources Co. (WLF.V) from C$0.40 to C$0.45 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$44.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00.

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6,871 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

