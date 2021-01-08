WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.11

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 97.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

