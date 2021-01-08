WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.11

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 97.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.