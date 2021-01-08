WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.43 and last traded at $37.58. 46,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 42,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter.

