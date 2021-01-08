Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$6.50

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.86.

TSE WCP opened at C$5.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.98. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$5.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -0.89.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$76,173.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,363,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,002,056.61.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

