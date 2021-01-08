Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 1,748,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,438,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

WES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

