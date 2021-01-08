Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Raised to $1.50 at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Western Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Western Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Western Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.36.

Shares of WFSTF opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

