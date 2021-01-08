Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 492.20, a current ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 794,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,686,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 300,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.