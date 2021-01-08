West Oak Capital LLC Trims Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN stock opened at $382.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,793 shares of company stock valued at $11,372,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

