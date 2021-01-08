West Oak Capital LLC Purchases 235 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.81. The stock has a market cap of $196.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

