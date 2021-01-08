West Oak Capital LLC Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3,970.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.97.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,994.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total transaction of $4,015,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,999 shares of company stock worth $59,136,224. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $217.98 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

