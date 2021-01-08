West Oak Capital LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,485,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 871,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

NYSE APTV opened at $144.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.85.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.