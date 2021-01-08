West Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $285.29 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.66. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

