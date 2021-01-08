WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) were up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $32.48. Approximately 378,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 295,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Several analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Stephens downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.76 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $308,880.00. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $296,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,575.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $872,848. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 2,933.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 389,717 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 99.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,510,000 after buying an additional 362,761 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 65.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207,962 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 41.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 309,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 90,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 88,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

