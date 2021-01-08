Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $37.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

WFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

WFC opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3,184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

