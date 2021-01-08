Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades American International Group (NYSE:AIG) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $42.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AIG. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.07.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after buying an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after buying an additional 854,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 65,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 47,089 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

