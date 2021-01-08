Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MaxLinear (MXL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL):

1/7/2021 – MaxLinear was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – MaxLinear had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/30/2020 – MaxLinear had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – MaxLinear was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $37.69. 509,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,563. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.65, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $93,000.00. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $116,676.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,231.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $919,807 over the last 90 days. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 3,537.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 541,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth approximately $12,299,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 31.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MaxLinear by 389.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 245,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

