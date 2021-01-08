Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1,871.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.79% of Apache worth $42,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apache during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apache in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apache stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.71. 369,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,011,412. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

