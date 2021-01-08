Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 349.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,780 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of General Motors worth $35,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,144,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,710,027,000 after purchasing an additional 327,178 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $539,368,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,485,000 after purchasing an additional 432,867 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,797,877 shares of company stock worth $77,288,207. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

NYSE GM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.85. 981,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,527,078. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

