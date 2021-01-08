Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares during the period. STAG Industrial comprises 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.78% of STAG Industrial worth $83,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 359.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Robert W. Baird cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

STAG stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,962. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

