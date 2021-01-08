Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $97.59 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249,961 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for about 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 2.00% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $97,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 311,240 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,119,000 after buying an additional 251,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $70.63. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

