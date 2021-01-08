Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $63.21 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,031 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.19% of TransDigm Group worth $63,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,417,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,401,150,000 after buying an additional 917,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,049,908,000 after buying an additional 80,854 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after buying an additional 133,310 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.63.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total transaction of $10,498,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total transaction of $7,268,618.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,148 shares of company stock worth $61,953,434. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG traded up $7.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $612.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,234. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

