Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,670 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.60% of Fidelity National Financial worth $69,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 33,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,460. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,953,403. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

