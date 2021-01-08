Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 955 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.42% of Lithia Motors worth $32,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total value of $1,322,635.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $320.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.83.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

