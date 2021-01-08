Wedbush Weighs in on O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $23.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $21.91. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2022 earnings at $26.43 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $469.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.22. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $3,197,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

