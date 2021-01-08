Wedbush Comments on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

CFG opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.