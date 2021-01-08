Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Zillow Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.39.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $146.93 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $149.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,885,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zillow Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 59,130 shares during the period. Think Investments LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 258,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after buying an additional 42,105 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Zillow Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 206,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

