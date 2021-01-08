Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $813.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,758.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 249.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 190,476 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HomeStreet by 51.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in HomeStreet by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.