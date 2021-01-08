Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Webster Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.10.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.73. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after purchasing an additional 135,695 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 461,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 80.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Webster Financial by 27.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

